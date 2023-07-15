Jammu & Kashmir: NIA Apprehends Lashkar-e-Taiba Operatives From Shopian

Continuing its crackdown on terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday, July 14, arrested two 'Over Ground Workers', involved with Kashmiri terror groups, calling it a major breakthrough in the Jammu and Kashmir terror conspiracy case.

According to NIA, the duo identified as Mushaib Fayaz Baba alias Shoaib, 20, and Hilal Yaqoob Deva alias Sethi Soab, 35, of Shopian district in south Kashmir, was working for Pakistan-based Commanders and handlers of proscribed terrorist organisations, that include Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its shadow outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), among others.

In a probe, it was found that both the accused were in continuous contact with Pakistan-based Commanders and active members of various terrorist outfits through social media applications.

As part of a bigger conspiracy, the directions from their commanders involved transporting weapons and funds from one place to another.

Further, the accused were directed to collect and distribute huge consignments of narcotics, cash, small arms/weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and other types of IEDs, including remote-controlled sticky bombs/magnetic bombs.

What the NIA probe revealed

The IEDs and explosives were often delivered via drones and assembled locally in order to execute terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, the NIA probe revealed. The attacks were mainly aimed at minorities, migrants and security forces personnel.

“The conspiracy had been hatched both physically and through cyberspace, by using secured encrypted social media apps. The terror conspiracy was aimed at disturbing peace and communal harmony by carrying out terrorist acts and waging a war against the Government of India,” as per NIA.

Pertinently, the arrests of the duo is the result of a series of raids conducted by the NIA at the residential premises of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of the banned terrorist organisations and their newly-floated offshoots and affiliates in recent days.

During the raids, several digital devices were seized, as part of its investigations in the case.