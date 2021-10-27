Jammu & Kashmir: NIA Raids JeL Premises In 7 Districts; Seizes Incriminating Devices

In a breaking development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday stated that the central counter-terrorism task force conducted searches in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir in the Jamaat-e-Islami (Jel) Terror Funding Case. According to NIA's press release, the raids were conducted across 17 locations in Anantnag, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam, Kishtwar amongst other Jammu districts.

Jamaat-e-Islam under agency's radar

While the investigation is underway, the NIA revealed that a case has been registered in connection with separatist and secessionist activities of Jamaat-e-Islami, which is categorised as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act despite having proscribed on February 28, 2019.

In addition, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) inculpated the members of the Jel organisation to have collected funds domestically and international connections to advance hefty sums for violent and secessionist activities and crimes. NIA conducted the search as Jel is seemingly influencing and maliciously motivating impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting new members called rukuns in Jammu and Kashmir to partake and execute disruptive, terror and secessionist activities.

Reports suggest that the latest raids included the premises of office bearers and members of Jel and various incriminating documents and electronic devices that have been confiscated from the premises of suspected Jel militants.

NIA arrests 8 from Jammu and Kashmir over terror links

On October 22, NIA arrested eight people in connection with a terrorism conspiracy case after conducting raids in six districts of Jammu & Kashmir earlier on Friday. The raids were conducted over attacks carried out by Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Al Badr.

The National Investigation Agency had also informed that the eight accused who have been arrested are terror operatives of various proscribed terrorist organisations and have been instrumental in providing logistical and material support to terrorists. On October 19, it was reported that the NIA is set to take over the increased targeted civilian killings case in the valley. The centra agency will probe into four cases, including the killing of ML Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit and pharmacist. The other three cases include the killings of Virendra Paswan, Supinder Kaur, and Deepak Chand