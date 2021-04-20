Jammu And Kashmir: Night Curfew Extended Due To Surge In COVID-19 Cases

Amid continuing surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir government today extended night curfew in effect in the municipal areas of eight districts presently, to all the 20 districts of the Union Territory.

The night curfew was in force since April 9 in the municipal areas of most affected districts of Jammu, Udhampur, Kathua, Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Anantnag and Kupwara from 10 pm to 6 am.

J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced-

“New COVID control measures: The Corona Curfew at night shall be extended to all Municipal/ Urban local body limits of all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. It was already in force in eight districts earlier, from 10 pm to 6 am."

The government also decided that public transport will be permitted to ply only at 50% of its authorized seating capacity. The district superintendents of police have been asked to ensure compliance to this effect. Besides, only 50% shops in market complexes/ bazaars/ malls within the Municipal limits/ Urban local body limits would be open on an alternate day basis through a rotation system.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Ajaz Assad said that the situation has taken an ‘alarming’ turn in Srinagar following steep rise in COVID-19 positive cases. He also said that even though the government has not taken any decision on lockdown in the city so far, final call in this regard will be taken after consulting all stakeholders.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atul Dulloo urged all eligible people including healthcare workers to get vaccinated immediately saying that the prevailing situation was “challenging”. Asking people to adhere, in the letter and spirit of COVID-19. This includes wearing of masks, social distancing, washing and sanitizing hands regularly while also urging people to get vaccinated. Dulloo said-

“Those above 45 years of age, especially government employees, should immediately vaccinate themselves. There is evidence that those who vaccinate either do not contract the Covid-19 or if they get infected, then the severity is far less.”

Meanwhile, the authorities at the Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) have decided to have a 50 percent attendance of the teaching staff at its constituent colleges on a rotation basis in view of the prevailing surge in COVID-19 cases.