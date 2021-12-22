Jammu And Kashmir Omicron Scare: First 3 Cases Of 'highly Transmissible' Variant Detected

Amid ascending scare of the WHO-declared 'highly transmissible' Omicron strain of the COVID-19 variant, the first three cases have been detected in Jammu and Kashmir. As per the Union Territory's health and medical education department, the patients have no history of international travel and their condition is stable.

"Three Omicron cases confirmed by NCDC, Delhi from a cluster in Jammu. Sample taken on 30th November. RTPCR testing of the entire locality ordered," the Health & Medical Education Department J&K shared on its official Twitter handle.

Further, the J&K health authorities have asked residents to adhere to COVID-19- appropriate behaviour to curb the spread. Also, they said that all close contacts of the three Omicron positive patients were identified and tested over the past three weeks.

Principal Government Medical College, Jammu, Shashi Sudan said two of the patients were from Talab Tiloo and another is a resident of Ban Talab area in Jammu.

"The condition of all the three patients is stable," she said, adding that they have no travel history abroad.

COVID cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 104 fresh COVID cases, taking the infection tally to 3,40,036, while one fresh fatality during the past 24 hours due to the virus has pushed the death toll to 4,514. Of the fresh cases, 26 were from the Jammu division and 78 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare updated- India reports 6,317 new cases, 318 deaths and 6,906 recoveries in the last 24 hours. While the country's active caseload currently stands at 78,190, which is the lowest in 575 days, the Omicron variant cases tally has climbed to 213 countrywide. Maharashtra has 54 Omicron cases while the national capital has reported 57 cases. With 17 discharges in Delhi, around 90 Omicron patients have recuperated from the latest SARS-CoV-2 variant.

