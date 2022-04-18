Jammu & Kashmir: One RPF Personnel Martyred, Another Injured In Pulwama Terror Attack

In yet another terrorist attack in Jammu & Kashmir, two Police officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were injured in a militant attack in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district's Kakapora area. One of the injured officials succumbed to his injuries during treatment, according to ANI.

Terrorist attacks Railway Protection Force in Pulwama

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police informed that Terrorists opened fire upon RPF personnel at Kakapora Railway Station. Two RPF personnel-- SI Dev Raj and HC Surinder Singh sustained bullet injuries in the attack and were evacuated to the hospital. Unfortunately, one of the RPF personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the terrorists.

#Terrorists fired upon RPF personnel at Kakapora, #Pulwama. In this #terror incident, 02 RPF personnel sustained bullet injuries & were evacuated to hospital, where 01 RPF personnel succumbed & attained #martyrdom. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) April 18, 2022

Indian Soldier martyred during ongoing anti-terror operation in Anantnag

On April 16, an encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district where an Indian soldier succumbed to injuries and attained martyrdom in the Jammu and Kashmir encounter. The army jawan was strategically injured during the ongoing operation and later succumbed to his injuries.

This comes at a time when Indian Army forces continue with their crackdown to end terror in the Union Territory. The forces are conducting back-to-back anti-terror operations in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists, on the other hand, are once again targeting the Kashmiri Pandits, which continues to be a big worry for the government.

