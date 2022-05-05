Jammu & Kashmir: Oxygen Support Pipe Found In Tunnel Dug By Terrorists; NIA To Visit Site

In an exclusive visual accessed by Republic Media Network in the Samba terror tunnel case, an oxygen support pipe was found in the tunnel to provide an uninterrupted supply of oxygen to terrorists crossing this tunnel to enter India. In the video, green coloured sandbags are seen inside the tunnel which was detected by the Border Security Forces (BSF) on Wednesday amid their anti-tunnelling drive. The development comes after BSF detected a Pakistani terror tunnel in the Chak Faquira area of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district.

In the visuals accessed by Republic, green sandbags are seen along with an oxygen support pipe in a tunnel which is 150 metres long with a 2ft opening. The oxygen support pipe in the tunnel was used to provide oxygen supply to the terrorists who would sneak into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan to carry out their terror plans. BSF officials already informed reporters on Thursday that from the nature of the soil in the tunnel, it seems like it had been constructed recently.

NIA to visit Samba terror tunnel site

Another development in the Samba terror tunnel has surfaced. Republic has learnt that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will visit the tunnel site in the Chak Faquira area of the Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir. On Wednesday, BSF announced a Pakistani tunnel was detected by them, just 150 meters away from the International Border of India and Pakistan in the Chak Faquira area.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will visit the detected tunnel site in the Samba district to carry out further investigation into the terror tunnel matter. This comes following the NIA taking over the probe of the Sunjwan encounter and arresting three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists who planned an attack ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's J&K visit on April 24.

It is significant to mention that security forces are trying to ascertain whether the detected terror tunnel was used by the Sunjwan terrorists to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan. NIA which is already probing the Sunjwan encounter case will likely investigate whether there is a connection between the Sunjwan terrorist and the detected Samba terror tunnel in the area.

Samba terror tunnel

A Pakistani tunnel was detected in the Chak Faquira area of the Samba district in Jammu and Kashmir by the Border Security Force (BSF). The tunnel was found at a location just 150 meters away from the International Border. The forces, who spotted the tunnel during a check, revealed that the tunnel is also just 900 meters away from Pakistan Post Chaman Khurd.

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday over the detection of a tunnel near the India and Pakistan international border area, Inspector General (IG) BSF, Jammu, DK Boora said that green coloured sandbags were used to seal the tunnel and avoid detection by security forces. IG congratulated his commanders and troop for finding the tunnel and foiling terror plans. "With the detection of this tunnel, BSF Jammu has foiled the nefarious designs of Pakistan-based terrorists to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath Yatra," IG BSF, Jammu said.

#PakTerrorTunnel | #LIVE | 'The tunnel is 150 metres long': BSF addresses media on tunnel discovery in J&K; tune in to watch here - https://t.co/uJRFmgPTEb pic.twitter.com/W5bwdPCSY7 — Republic (@republic) May 5, 2022

"The tunnel is 150 metres long with a 2ft opening. And the texture, nature of the soil, it seems like it has been freshly constructed," IG BSF DK Boora told reporters. When asked about the connection between Sunjwan terrorists and the newly discovered tunnel in the Chak Faquira area, he said, "Investigation is still underway and no solid proof has been found whether the Sunjwan terrorists came from this tunnel. From our investigation as of now, we have no evidence that from where they came from. It is still a matter of investigation." He further added that BSF will lodge a protest to Pakistan and send a strong protest note regarding the same.

The security forces located the tunnel after a special checking exercise was carried out by them. The BSF, as well as the J&K police, are stationed in the area and further investigation is underway. According to Republic's on-ground reporter, the forces are now digging the said tunnel further to find how it was carved by the Pakistani side and how deep it goes.