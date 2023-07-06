Jammu And Kashmir Police Bust Sex Racket In Baramulla; 2 Women Among 6 Arrested

In a significant development, the law enforcement authorities in north Kashmir's Baramulla town successfully busted a sex racket which led to the arrest of six individuals who were involved in an illegal operation. Out of six, two women were also arrested. The operation has marked a major victory against the deplorable crime of human trafficking and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals. Baramulla police team officials received a tip-off and acted swiftly in a bid to organise a well-coordinated raid to apprehend those responsible for running the sex racket.

"The diligent efforts of police, supported by intelligence agencies, led them to a discreet location in a quiet residential area of Baramulla," a top cop in Baramulla told Republic TV.

During the raid, six individuals were arrested on the spot which also included the mastermind behind the operation, who had orchestrated the entire network and managed the logistics. Five others were also directly involved in the day-to-day functioning of the racket, he said.

The official informed that all the detained accused have been identified as-- Lateef Ahmad Chechi S/O Mohammad Younis Chechi resident of Malangam Bandipora (Tenant), Altaf Ahmad Dar S/O Ghulam Ahmad Dar R/O Kralhar Baramulla, Khurshid Ahmad Chechi S/O Abdul Rashid Chechi R/O Malangam Bandipora, Manzoor Ahmad Khan S/O Saifuddin Khan R/O Qazi Hamam Baramulla and two female sex workers (name withheld).

"The successful busting of the sex racket in Baramulla sends a strong message to those involved in such heinous crimes. It demonstrates the unwavering commitment of the local authorities to combat human trafficking and protect the rights of the vulnerable," a police official said.

He further added FIR No.136/2023 has been registered under Sections 3,4,8 of the Illicit Trafficking Prevention Act in Baramulla police station and an investigation is underway. Notably, this is the first such significant racket that has been busted in Baramulla after Srinagar and other areas across Jammu and Kashmir.

Baramulla police with detained accused