Last Updated:

Jammu & Kashmir: Police Constable Injured In Terror Attack In Pulwama; Probe Underway

In yet another unfortunate incident, SPO Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a local resident was shot at and injured by terrorists at Gudoora in Pulwama on Friday, May 13.

Written By
Vidyashree S

Image: Republic


In yet another unfortunate incident, Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a police constable, was shot at and injured by terrorists at Gudoora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday morning. He is currently under care at Pulwama hospital. Further details about the incident are awaited.

Providing details of the incident, the Kashmir Zone Police shared a tweet that read, "Terrorist fired upon Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker S/O Ali Mohammed at his residence at Gudroo, Pulwama. He has been shifted to Hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow". 

Rahul Bhat shot dead 

In a continued attack on Kashmiri Pandits in the valley, militants on Thursday barged into a government office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district and shot a Kashmiri Pandit employee named Rahul Bhat. It is to be noted that this is the third attack against the minority community in the Valley this year.

READ | J&K: Srinagar Teenager, who joined terror ranks a week ago, killed in Pulwama encounter

Rahul Bhat is a revenue department official at the tehsil office in Chadoora who was shot in his office following which he was immediately taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Police mentioned that two terrorists attacked Bhat with a pistol. 

READ | J&K: 3 terrorists neutralised in Pulwama during anti-terror ops; 10 killed in last 48 hrs

The incident has triggered protests in several regions including Qazigund, Pulwama, Budgam, Gandebal, and Baramulla. Political parties across the spectrum including the BJP, PDP, NC, and People’s Conference have strongly condemned the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit.

READ | J&K: Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in Pulwama; 1 jawan injured

Srinagar terror attack

Earlier on May 7, the Resistance Front (TRF)-backed Kashmir Fight claimed responsibility for the firing and critically injuring of a Policeman at Aiwa Bridge situated near Ali Jan Road in Srinagar. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is currently underway.

In the latest update pertaining to the attack, high-security deployment is observed in the region as security forces in the UT continue to battle hiding terrorists in encounters and raids at suspected sites.

It has been learnt that the injured policeman is currently undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. As per the sources, the policeman is responding to the treatment. 

READ | J&K police guns down 2 terrorists involved in attacks on migrants in Pulwama

Taking note of the recent attacks, it is observed that TRF members have mostly used easily-concealable small arms including pistols to shoot at their targets.

(Image: Republic)

READ | J&K: Terrorists attack CRPF convoy in Pulwama's Larmo; two jawans injured
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND