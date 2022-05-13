Jammu & Kashmir: Police Constable Reyaz Thokar Martyred In Terror Attack In Pulwama

As the country continues to pray for the recovery of police constable Reyaz Thokar, in an unfortunate update, the police officer succumbed to injuries. Thokar was shot at by terrorists in the Gadoora area of Pulwama near his residence on Friday. Thokar was a local resident who was under treatment at Pulwama hospital. where he succumbed to bullet wounds.

The Gadoora area has been cordoned off in an attempt to nab the terrorists.

Providing details of the incident, the Kashmir Zone Police shared a tweet that read, "Injured Police Constable Reyaz Ahmad Thoker succumbed to his injuries at hospital & attained martyrdom. We pay rich tributes to the martyr & stand by his family at this critical juncture".

CISF bus attacked by Pak terrorists

Earlier on April 22, A bus carrying 15 CISF personnel was attacked by terrorists near Chaddha Camp. Unfortunately, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was killed and two others were injured during the attack.

Republic TV's report from inside the CISF bus that was attacked by Jaish terrorists shows bullet marks on most of the bus seats, window glasses were completely shattered and bloodstains were also found. It is further reported that terrorists resorted to firing and an attack through grenades from both sides of the bus was witnessed.

Srinagar terror attack

Earlier on May 7, the Resistance Front (TRF)-backed Kashmir Fight claimed responsibility for the firing and critically injuring of a Policeman at Aiwa Bridge situated near Ali Jan Road in Srinagar. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is currently underway.

In the latest update pertaining to the attack, high-security deployment was observed in the region as security forces in the UT continue to battle hiding terrorists in encounters and raids at suspected sites.

On May 10, two LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone said. While speaking to Republic Media Network, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that the "slain terrorists were the same terrorists who escaped from Watnad encounter on April 16 in which one soldier was martyred".

