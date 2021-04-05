Jammu & Kashmir Police Diffuse IED In Downtown Area Of Srinagar, Avert Major Tragedy

A major tragedy has been averted in Khanyar, Downtown area of Jammu and Kashmir where an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) was found by the Jammu and Kashmir police. On finding it, the police immediately called the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) that diffused the IED before any tragedy could take place, and later sanitized the area. It is pertinent to mention here that the Downtown area is one of the most crowded areas in the State.

Pulwama terrorist Encounter

For the last two to three months, Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing a lot of terror activities. On April 2, three terrorists were killed in an encounter after the Security Forces launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama's Kakapora area, as per the information provided by the police.

It all started when the terrorist targetted a BJP leader Anwar Ahmad's house in the Nowgam area, and killed a constable, whereafter the police started with the investigation and began tracking the terrorists, during which they got leads that the terrorists were hiding in a residential house in the area. The police approached the house and a gunfight broke out and in the fire exchanges, all the three terrorists were killed in the wee hours of Friday.

Security forces recovered incriminating material, including arms and ammunition from the encounter sites.

After the attack, the Inspector General of Police of Kashmir Vijay Kumar congratulated the team and confirmed that the terrorists killed were involved in Thursday's attack on BJP leader Anwar Ahmad's residence in Nowgam. "Terrorist involved in yesterday's attack on BJP leader, in which one policeman was martyred, have been killed. weapons have been recovered," he said.

He also once again made a fervent appeal to all the misguided youths who have joined terrorism and are indulging in such activities to return back home. "We will accept you with open arms. Society needs you and most importantly your parents need you, so return and start your new life," he said.

