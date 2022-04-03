Jammu And Kashmir Police Register Case Against Terrorists Who Fired At Two In Pathankot

In a major development from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a case has been registered against terrorists who had fired at two labourers who were residents of Pathankot in Punjab. An investigation is in progress and the area has been cordoned, informed the J&K police.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army Chief Bajwa recently stated that if India takes a step forward, Pakistan is willing to resolve the Kashmir issue. In response to this, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated on Sunday that Kashmir has always been and would always be an integral part of India.

On the other hand, the Delimitation Commission's visit is scheduled to Srinagar and Jammu on April 4 and 5 for public hearings on the submitted suggestions and objections on its draft delimitation proposal for the union territory. The public hearings are likely to be conducted district-wise for the UT. While the hearing for the Jammu region will be done in Jammu itself, the hearing for the Kashmir region will be done in Srinagar.

The hearings will further provide a chance for the people and groups to present their arguments before the panel for further reference. Meanwhile, the people are those who had earlier filed objections and suggestions on the proposed reconfiguration of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Delimitation Commission's recently drafted proposal

Furthermore, the panel will then decide on whether it will need to rework the delimitation draft in line with the arguments of the public. Notably, in its recently drafted proposal, the Commission has not increased the number of Lok Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, nor did it reserve any Parliamentary constituency for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). However, it reserved seven seats for SCs and nine for STs in the Legislative Assembly.