Jammu & Kashmir Police Seize Ammunition & Rocket Launchers From Hideouts In Mahore

In the biggest single recovery in recent years, the security forces on Saturday busted the terrorist hideouts, arms and ammunition in the Mahore area of Jammu & Kashmir. In its continuous anti-terrorist operations in the area, the Jammu and Kashmir police and the Army carried out a joint search operation based on the information disclosed by a terrorist associate, identified as Reyaz Ahmed, 21. S/O Nazir Ahmed R/O Kundedhan Chassana, age 21 years.

On sustained interrogation in presence of Executive Magistrate Mahore, he disclosed that terrorists were planning to revive the 1990s kind of terrorism in the valley. Security forces convoys were on their targets. Rocket launchers were scheduled to be delivered in Ramban. He had also hidden a cache of arms and ammunition in a hideout located between Makhidhar and upper Shikari ridge of Tehsil Mahore, District Reasi.

Arms and ammunition seized in the joint search operation of Jammu Kashmir police and the Indian Army

UBGL/ MGL gren- 02

Chinese grenade - 01

No 36 grenade - 02

RPG Amn - 1

Mor Bomb - 03

Gun powder - 2 Kg

Explosive - 250gm

Insas rds - 30

Sniper rds - 20

AK 47 Rds – 30

Rocket launchers

Satellite Communication Devices

So far, the investigation revealed that this cache of arms and ammunition was supposed to be delivered to some person from Gool, district Ramban. This consignment was sent by LeT commander Khobaib (original resident of Doda and now based in Pakistan). Khoabib has been trying to revive terror activities in the Chenab valley by recruiting young boys for LeT and also continuously trying to send in money & arms in the Jammu region.

Third big recovery from Mahore within a week

Earlier on February 26, the security forces recovered arms and ammunition, including explosives and automatic rifles from Mahore. This entire operation was conducted by the police team of station Mahore. The operation was led by SHO P/S Mahore Rattan Singh under the supervision of SDPO Mahore, Sh. Khalid Ashraf, DYSP JKPS and under the overall supervision of Addl. SP Reasi Sh. Surjeet Bhagat JKPS and SSP Reasi Smt. Rashmi Wazir SSP JKPS.

