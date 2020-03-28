Jammu & Kashmir Police Sets Up COVID-19 Control Room To Monitor Containment Efforts

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the union territory, the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Nagrota has set up a dedicated COVID-19 control room to monitor the containment efforts by the authorities. The police here have involved representatives of gram panchayats and other local bodies to identify people with a travel history and also those who need food and other aid.

Make chain to break the chain

The unit in Nagrota has one aim — 'Let's make chain to break the chain'. Under this, the police and local authorities have tied up to identify those who have a travel history abroad or any other place affected by the coronavirus outbreak. They make a list of suspected individuals of whom the contact list is traced to ensure they are quarantined should test results for COVID-19 turns positive.

READ | 'Flatten The Curve', Urges Omar Abdullah Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases In Kashmir

Initiatives under the programme

Speaking to Republic TV, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mohan Sharma said, "The JKP has taken a lot of initiatives amid the situation — enforcement of the lockdown, educating people on COVID-19, assisting people in need of food aid. We have been successful to reach out to those with travel histories. This has been possible with help from panchayats and BDC (block development councils)."

READ | Kashmir: Seven Fresh Cases Of COVID-19 Brings Total Cases To 27

He further said that with the help of 350 Panchayat representatives, the strength of Police has now tripled with more foot soldiers in remote areas. 497 families of non-local labourers have also been identified and police are providing them free ration at their doorsteps. Information on the same is delivered to this unit from panchayat officials.

READ | Restrictions Continue In Kashmir, Police Book Several People For Organising Friday Prayers

Coronavirus in Kashmir

The total number of Coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 28, including 25 active cases of which 21 are in Kashmir division and four in Jammu division. Seven more people were tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 on Saturday. Meanwhile, the restrictions on the movement and assembly of people to curb the spread of the coronavirus continued in Kashmir for the tenth consecutive day, even as police booked several people for defying the lockdown by organising congregational prayers on Friday.

READ | 4 More People Test Positive For COVID-19 In Kashmir, Number Goes Up To 16 In J&K