Jammu & Kashmir Policeman Martyred In Terrorist Ambush While On Leave At Anantnag

In a shocking development, a policeman was martyred when terrorists fired upon him in Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday. J&K Police head constable Ali Mohammad was fired upon by terrorists at around 5.30 pm near his residence at Hasanpora in Anantnag's Bijbehara area, a police official said.

According to the report, the cop was on-leave when he was targeted. Mohammad was immediately shifted to a hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been launched to nab the assailants.

Earlier in the day, there were reports suggesting that terrorists hurled grenades on security personnel in Srinagar's Maharaj Bazar area. However, Srinagar Police called the reports baseless and said no such incident took place.

“There is a rumour about grenade attack in Srinagar today at maharaja Bazar/Mehjooj Nagar. It is clarified that no such attack has taken place,” Srinagar Police wrote on Twitter later in the evening.

About 135 militants waiting across the border to infiltrate into Kashmir: IG BSF

Earlier this week, BSF Inspector General, Kashmir, Raja Babu Singh said that about 135 terrorists present at launch pads across the border are waiting to infiltrate into India. He, however, asserted that the overall situation at the Line of Control (LoC) is "peaceful" and the infiltration bids were lesser in 2021 in comparison with previous years.

"The overall scenario along the LoC is peaceful. Since the signing of the ceasefire agreement, there has been a general peace all along the LoC in the Kashmir frontier," the BSF officer said.

He informed that in 2021, 58 infiltration bids were made, in which five terrorists were neutralised, 21 returned and one surrendered. "There have been reports that 31 infiltrated in 2021, 130 in 2019, and 36 in 2020," the inspector general (IG) said.

In 2021, the BSF successfully recovered or seized three AK-47 rifles, six nine-mm pistols, 20 hand grenades, 1071 ammunitions, two IEDs and heroin worth Rs 88 crore in different operational incidents.