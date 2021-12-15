'Jammu & Kashmir Polls EC's Prerogative; Statehood To Be Granted At Relevant Time': Centre

The Centre said on Wednesday that holding election in the Union territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir was the prerogative of the Election Commission and added that statehood would be granted to the UT at an appropriate time.

While responding to some written questions in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that the decision to schedule elections in the Union territory was the prerogative of the Election Commission of India.

Responding to another part of the question about granting statehood to the Union territory, the minister said, "Statehood would be granted to Jammu and Kashmir at an appropriate time."

Abolishment of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier in 2019, the Indian government abolished Article 370 which gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and further moved a separate bill that bifurcated the state into two separate union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The move came amid massive uproar in the Rajya Sabha as well as across the Valley. Also, the announcement evoked strong protests from the opposition.

Jammu & Kashmir elections

The last Assembly election in UT was held in November-December 2014 which threw up a hung Assembly. In the 87-member House, PDP had 28 members, BJP 25, NC 15, and Congress 12. On March 1, 2015, PDP chief Mufti Mohammad Sayeed took over as the Chief Minister after PDP and BJP forged a post-poll coalition. After his sudden demise, his daughter and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti took oath as the Chief Minister on April 4, 2016.

Later, the region again witnessed political instability after Mehbooba Mufti resigned on June 19, 2018, after BJP pulled out of the alliance. When PDP, NC and Congress decided to join hands for government formation on November 21, 2018, the Governor suddenly dissolved the state Assembly. After the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 and the revocation of statehood,the polls were further delayed.

DDC Polls

In October 2020, the election to the DDC attracted nationwide attention as it was the first-ever political exercise since the special status of J&K was scrapped. In the elections that were held in eight phases, the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) emerged as the single-largest coalition in the first-ever District Development Council polls in Jammu and Kashmir and the first political activity in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370.

Image: ANI, PTI