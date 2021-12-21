Jammu And Kashmir Records 104 Fresh Covid Cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 104 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 3,40,036, while one fresh fatality due to the virus was reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 26 were from the Jammu division and 78 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of 40 cases followed by 18 cases in Jammu district.

There are 1,327 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,34,195, the officials said.

The death toll in the Union Territory due to the pandemic was 4,514 as one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 50 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Monday evening.

