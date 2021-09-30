Jammu And Kashmir Records 110 Fresh Covid Cases

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 110 fresh Covid cases, taking the infection tally to 3,29,430 on Thursday, while no new fatality was reported in the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the 110 fresh cases, 26 were from the Jammu division and 84 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 45 cases followed by 15 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,345 active cases in the Union Territory, while 3,23,663 patients have recovered from the infection, the officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic was 4,422 as no new fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there are 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory and no fresh case has been reported since Wednesday evening.

