Jammu & Kashmir Records 397 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 397 fresh Covid cases on Monday that took the infection tally to 4,65,163, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,772, officials said.

Of the new cases, 122 were reported from the Jammu division and 275 from the Kashmir valley, they said.

There are 4551 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,55,840, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added. PTI MIJ TDS TDS

