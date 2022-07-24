Jammu & Kashmir: RSS Lauds Security Forces, Locals For Foiling Pakistan's Terror Attempts

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Sunday spoke about the glory of security forces and locals who supported them against Pakistan's terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing an event at Jammu commemorating the Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said, "While remembering the glory and the courage of those who sacrifice their life for the country, in the Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav, we are commemorating the Kargil Vijay Divas. Today is a golden day for me as I am with families of those who gave their lives for the country. We got freedom with the struggle of many generations. Several people gave the supreme sacrifice. I urge the new generation to remember these sacrifices and pledge to make India great."

'Pakistan wanted to destabilise India': RSS

Adding further, Dattatreya Hosabale said that since the partition of the country in 1947, Pakistan had set an evil eye on J&K. "Jammu & Kashmir since independence has been on the evil radar of Pakistan. Since 1947, Pakistan has been into spreading terrorism and separatism. Pakistan wanted to destabilise the country. But their attempts were foiled by the security forces and police. Locals also showed their patriotism by supporting the security forces and didn’t leave anything to safeguard the country," RSS General Secretary said.

Recalling the history, Hosabale said, "Jammu and Kashmir faced many challenges and Maharaja Hari Singh (Ruler of Jammu and Kashmir) was at the forefront to face this challenge. He was farsighted. Maharaja Hari Singh did accession of Jammu and Kashmir to India and the people of J&K then proudly said they are Indians."

Adding further he said that even after the ascension of J&K to India, many of the provisions of the Indian Constitution did not apply there. "But after the accession, many of the provisions of the Indian constitution were not applicable in J&K and therefore, Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee started the country's first mass movement for it. When I enter J&K, I salute brave hearts who made sacrifices including Shayam Prasad Mukherjee... We said dual constitution and flags won’t work," he said. Speaking about the atrocities of Pakistan during the 1947 war, Hosabale said, "Pakistan attacked J&K in 1947 and many atrocities and genocide were committed but Indian Army secured our area from clutches of Pakistan." He further said, "Pakistan killed 20000-25000 people only in Mirpur city and similar kind of atrocities were done in other parts."

RSS General Secretary lauded the security forces including the army and police along with the J&K locals who stood fought together and foiled Pakistan's attempts to spread terrorism in the country.