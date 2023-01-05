Jammu & Kashmir: 'Save Brain Initiative' To Help Ischemic Stroke Patients Using Novel Drug

The doctors at Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla have started a 'Save Brain Initiative' to treat ischemic stroke patients.

Under this new initiative, Neurologists will give clot-dissolving medicine to such patients in case of medical emergencies at the time of Thrombolysis.

The initiative has been taken on the directions of the higher officials of the department on the analogy of the 'Save Heart Initiative'.

A doctor at GMC Baramulla said that 'Time is brain' is the slogan as is 'time is Muscle' in the save heart initiative.

"The clot-dissolving medicine tenecteplase which costs Rs 28,000 will be given free of cost, in order to reduce disability in stroke patients which otherwise become dependent," the doctor said.

He said there are a set of patients and in case the patient needs further referral he will be referred for advanced treatment.

"But with this medicine, we will try to save his brain as we are doing with muscles in the heart," the doctor said.

Principal GMC Baramulla Dr. Ruby Reshi, Director Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, Medical Superintendent (MS) Associated Hospital GMC Baramulla Dr. Parvez Masoodi, Dr. Showket Neurologist, Dr Hilal Ganaie Neurologist SKIMS, Dr. Mir Waseem have collectively taken leading roles in this Initiative.



The initiative has been taken under the leadership of Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME) department, Bhupinder Kumar.