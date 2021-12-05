Jammu & Kashmir: Security Of 'vital Developmental Projects' Beefed Up, SOG 'strengthened'

Jammu and Kashmir Police have strengthened security in areas that have a history of terror and violence. The decision has been taken in view of various terror groups, backed by Pakistan, trying to shift their base to the Jammu region after India intensified counter-terror operations in the Valley.

Amid reports of terror groups targeting vital developmental projects in the Jammu region, especially in Chenab Valley and the Pir Panjal region, dedicated pickets of Indian security forces have been established in upper reaches to provide ‘deterrence’.

Top Jammu and Kashmir Police sources, while confirming this development, told Republic Media Network, “As a precautionary measure, we have strengthened the Special Operation Group in the area so that any untoward attempt from (any) adversary can be thwarted well within time”.

J&K Police's Special Operation Group

The Special Operations Group is Jammu and Kashmir Police’s elite counter-insurgency wing raised in 1994 to tackle the growing terrorism; SOG was established with an idea to eliminate “terrorism” by trained local jawans of Police.

Another senior official, privy to the development, told Republic, "We have installed new bunkers at vulnerable places to rule out the possibility of any untoward incident. The decision has been taken not only in view of recent incidents but also to strengthen overall security grid in Jammu region”.

The official added that forces are working to identify and act on the Over Ground Network of various terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir, and also busting the narcotics networks which are fuelling terrorism.

Earlier in September, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, while reviewing the security of the road tunnels in Jammu gave directions for beefing up security. DGP Singh emphasised the critical importance of maintaining a sustained close watch on the ground situation and real-time coordination and synergy between different security forces to foil the attempts of elements inimical to peace.