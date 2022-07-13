Jammu & Kashmir Sets Up Transgender Welfare Board; Facilitates Access To Welfare Schemes

On Wednesday, July 13, the Jammu and Kashmir administration took a huge step and announced the formation of a transgender welfare board with a view to protect the rights and interests of the extremely small community that exists in the state.

"In terms of Clause 10 (1) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, a sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of Transgender Welfare Board for protection of rights and interests of transgender persons thereby facilitating their access to government schemes and welfare measures in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir," Principal Secretary (General Administration Department), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said in his order issued on the directions of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

According to an official order from the administration, the 13-member transgender welfare board will be led by the Chief Secretary and apart from him, the administrative Secretaries of Home; Finance; Health and Medical Education; School Education; Social Welfare and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Departments as well as the director general of social welfare in Kashmir and director social welfare Jammu have ben nominated as its members.

Four other distinguished persons were proposed for the board, two each from divisions of Kashmir and Jammu.

In the state of Jammu and Kashmir, according to the data collected in the 2011 census, the total population of transgenders was 4137.

Home Ministry asks States and UT's to safeguard rights of transgenders in prison

In order to safeguard the rights of transgenders in jails, the Centre directed states to ensure separate wards to protect them against any form of exploitation.

"Appropriate arrangements for providing suitable accommodation and facilities in accordance with their gender identity may be made in the prisons. A separate enclosure or wards for transgender inmates for transmen and transwomen may be ensured and also such enclosures should be separate from male and female wards or enclosure," as per MHA's advisory.

"There should be adequate preservation of the right to privacy and dignity in regard to separate toilets for transmen and transwomen as well as shower facilities. The self-identity of transgender persons must be respected at all times in regard to admission procedures, medical examination, search, lodging, clothing, requisitioning of police escorts, treatment, and care inside prisons," said MHA.

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 provides recognition of the identity of transgender persons, the prohibition against discrimination, and welfare measures to be taken by the government, the Home Ministry informed Chief Secretaries of all states and Union Territories.

(With inputs from ANI)