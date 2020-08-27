Jammu And Kashmir: Seven Civilians Rescued By The Indian Air Force

Braving all odds, the Indian Air Force on Thursday carried out rescue operations along the river in Kathua district. The operation was carried out on the request of Jammu and Kashmir Government to evacuate 7 civilians who got trapped in flash floods.

"Total nine civilians from a family got trapped in an area near banks of Ujh river in Khandwal area of Kathua district yesterday morning at around 7 AM. Two of the trapped civilians somehow managed to swim to this side of the river when the flow of water decreased but rest seven couldn't manage to get on to this side of the river after which rescue operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir police along with local administration. Letters of ration was carried out by State disaster response team but due overflowing Ujh River, the evacuation was unsuccessful," an official said.

"Today morning district administration was approached by Jammu and Kashmir Police requesting air evacuation of the all seven trapped civilians, the Jammu and Kashmir Government requested Indian Air Force to carry out an evacuation of trapped civilians," he added.

READ: Pakistan ISI’s design busted on J&K Military Intelligence (MI) tip-off

READ: J&K Congress leaders write to Sonia Gandhi seeking removal of JKPCC chief Ghulam Mir

Indian Air Force launched the rescue operation with MI 17 helicopter led by Wing Commander Mukul Khare and coordinated by group captain Sandeep Singh. The operation was launched at around 4:45 in the evening and was a 45-minute long operation evacuating all seven trapped civilians. The rescue operation waa closely monitored by the top brass of Jammu and Kashmir Police and SDPO Sachit Mahajan led the operation from the ground.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, a similar rescue operation was carried out by the Indian Airforce in Nowshera area of Rajouri district. The operation was launched after multiple efforts from State Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army deployed in the area failed to owe to sudden rise in the level of water in the area.

“On August 26, 2020, the Jammu area was battered with incessant rains. An individual was stranded and Indian Air Force helicopter of the Helicopter Unit captained by Squadron Leader Ganesh Prasad Honakuppe was immediately pressed into service to rescue the individual and later individual was handed over to the civil authorities for further treatment," Official statement added.

READ: HC issues notice to J&K administration and board on control of Vaishno Devi Shrine

READ: Suresh Raina offers to promote cricket in J&K by helping underprivileged kids

(Photo Credit: Twitter/IAF_MCC)