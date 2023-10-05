Jammu & Kashmir: SIA Searches Locations Close To LoC In Cross-border Smuggling Case

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday, October 4 conducted a series of searches in the Khari Karmara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, as part of their efforts to investigate into a cross-border smuggling case. Teams of SIA carried out searches at some locations in the border belt of Poonch along the Line of Control (LoC).

These searches were focussed on the residences of individuals suspected to be involved in such activities and were carried out diligently by the SIA. Sources informed that some suspects living in border areas of Poonch are under the scanner for working on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers.

It is pertinent to mention that Poonch police recovered 7 kgs of Heroin, cash worth Rs 2.5 crores, a pistol with 01 magazine, 10 rounds along with seven rounds of SLR from the house of smuggler Rafi Lala in March this year and during subsequent investigation, his links with Pakistan-based narco-terror smugglers and Punjab-based smugglers were unearthed. Later, two of his associates Rafi Lal and Mohd Farooq were arrested after three days of raids and searches by the probe agency in the border district of Poonch in August this year.

In September, SIA arrested Mohd. Sharief Chechi, key accused in narcotics-smuggling module backed by Pakistan from Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. He was involved in Hawala funding which later found to be connected with a narco-terror module. Mohd Rafiq Najar along with Farooq Ahmad Naikoo operating from Dubai was sending narcotics into the Indian territory for generating funds for terror-related acts, to fuel subversive activities challenging the sovereignty, integrity and security of India. The funds were further used for banking channels for layering of proceeds of narcotics to fund terrorism in J&K.

In May, an attempt was made by four associates in a narco-terror module to smuggle drugs and explosives into India across the border area at Poonch. The accused persons were intercepted by Sikh LI Unit of Indian Army and were apprehended with arms, ammunition, IEDs and heroin. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the group of four persons (of which one had absconded from the spot) were being supervised by key accused Md Javed who was also absconding. Upon technical surveillance and human intelligence, it was ascertained that Md. Javed was hiding in Delhi, where Insp Lakhvir, Insp Vinod, Insp Anil Sharma assisted by other staff of SIA, Jammu apprehended the accused.