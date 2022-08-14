Jammu & Kashmir: Slain Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Riyaz Naikoo's Father Hoists Tiranga

Amid India's 75th year of Independence celebration, the father of slain terrorist Riyaz Naikoo hoisted the Tricolour at his residence at Beighpora village in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Riyaz Naikoo, also known as Zubair-ul-Islam, was amongst the 10 most wanted terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. He was a Hizbul Mujahideen commander. Naikoo was killed in an encounter with security forces on May 6, 2020, in Beighpora.

J&K: 108-feet high flag installed by Army in Baramulla

The Army on Sunday inaugurated a 108-feet high national flag in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. The tricolour was installed at Hyderbeigh in Pattan in the north Kashmir district, PRO Defence Col Emron Musavi said.

Musavi said that General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (CIF) (Kilo), Major General SS Slaria, dedicated it to the people of Kashmir.

#IndianArmy inaugurated 108 feet High National Flag at Hyderbaigh, Pattan.

Major General SS Slaria General Officer Commanding CIF (Kilo) dedicated it to the citizens in #Kashmir today. The installation of the high mast was completed in a record time of 30 days.#HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/diBpKeWlEN — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 14, 2022

"The flag, constructed in collaboration with the Flag Foundation of India, not only instils a sense of pride and honour among the people but also honours all the bravehearts who have laid down their lives towards eliminating terrorism," the PRO said.

The project is a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative of the central government.

Major General Slaria appreciated the efforts of all those involved in the completion of the project.

The people of Hyderbeigh Pattan also appreciated the district administration and the Army for this unique initiative, which will remain etched in the history of the area, the PRO Defence said.

