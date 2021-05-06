Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar Emerges Worst Performer In UT's Vaccine Drive; Shopian On Top

With no letup in the spread of COVID-19 in Jammu, and Kashmir, Srinagar district has emerged as one of the worst performers in the Union Territory in terms of vaccinating its citizens against the deadly virus. As per the district-wise mapping of J&K’s vaccination coverage against COVID-19, Srinagar figures at the 19th position out of the 20 districts of the UT vis-a-vis percentage of the population above 45 years of age being vaccinated.

As per the data available, only 31.42% of the population aged above 45 years has been vaccinated in Srinagar. North Kashmir’s Kupwara district figures at the bottom with only 28.84%of the population in the same age group. However, 96.07% of its population above 45 years has been vaccinated in the Shopian district of South Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had directed the senior doctors, health officials, and CMOs to increase additional 1050 oxygenated beds in the Kashmir division to ensure immediate treatment for the people requiring hospitalization. L-G Sinha directed that increased bed capacity with oxygen should be ready within a week. Such timely facilities will also improve the health infrastructure and help outpatients in the hour of crisis.

COVID situation in Jammu and Kashmir

Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday reported 4716 new positive cases and 52 infection-related deaths. Officials said that while 3198 tested positive in Kashmir, 1518 such cases were reported from the Jammu division taking the tally of positive cases 1,96,585. Out of 52 deaths, 28 were reported from Jammu and 24 from Kashmir division taking the fatality toll 2510 in the Union Territory – 1034 in Jammu and 1476 in Kashmir division, said officials.

They further said that out of 1,96,585 positive cases, 39,628 are Active Positive while 1,54,447 have recovered. Srinagar has reported 1125 cases; Baramulla, 511; Budgam, 277; Pulwama, 362; Kupwara, 148; Anantnag, 255: Bandipora, 96; Ganderbal, 108; Kulgam, 238 cases and; Shopian has reported 78 cases.

In the Jammu division, Jammu district reported 598 cases; Udhampur, 132; Rajouri, 5626; Doda, 28; Kathua, 158; Kishtwar, 39; Samba, 124; Poonch, 92; Ramban, 102 and; Reasi reported 37 cases till last figures came in.

