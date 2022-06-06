Jammu & Kashmir Teachers' Forum Backs Protesting Govt Employees Over Transfer Demand

Amid the call of Jammu-based employees belonging to minority communities and working in the Kashmir Valley demanding transfer of jobs to Jammu, the Jammu & Kashmir Teachers' Forum has extended their support to protesting government employees against targeted killings in the valley. Notably, several people belonging to the Kashmiri Pandit community have started migrating out of Kashmir to safer locations in Jammu and are now demanding their jobs be transferred to the Jammu region.

As the protests continues on June 6th, the protestors raised "We want transfer" chants along with protest cards reading the same. Amid these protests, the Jammu & Kashmir Teachers' Forum on Monday has extended their support to the protestors asking the government to transfer their jobs to safer Jammu. The Teachers' forum's support comes following the death of Kashmiri Hindu Rajni Bala who was killed by the terrorists in Samba district of J&K. The protestor were seen carrying the image of late Rajni Bala and poster reading "Rajni Bala Amar Rahe".

Kashmiri Pandits won't go to Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra

Kashmiri Pandits from the Jagti Township, one of the biggest townships for migrant Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu, took a tough decision of not going for the Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra which is religiously important to them, amid terror attacks on their community members in the valley.

Speaking to Republic on June 03, one of the Kashmiri Pandits, a resident of Jagti Township, said, "It is very painful for us. We were ready for Kheer Bhawani's yatra. People and police officials are getting killed. We are deeply hurt. The government says yatra is not cancelled to show normalcy. There is no normalcy in Kashmir. We are in a lot of tension. There is targeted killing going on. There are no advantages, but disadvantages because of the rehab and return policy. The rehab and return policies are proving to be a failure. Has govt directly spoken to Kashmiri pandits? It has not."

Kashmiri Pandits scout for safer locations

Amidst a clarion call for relocation and repeated pleas to ensure their safety, Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley have started leaving the region, scouting for safer locations in wake of the recent spate of targeted killings. This came after the Kashmiri Minority Forum, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, issued statements asking minorities in the Union Territory to start migrating by Friday, June 3, morning.