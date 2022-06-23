Jammu & Kashmir To Hold 'G-20' Meetings; Administration Constitutes 5-member Committee

The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has constituted a five-member coordination committee for G20 meetings to be held in the Union Territory. The committee will be working in close coordination with the coordinator for the G20 summit, Harsh Vardhan Shringla for the G20 meeting in 2023.

It will be a historical day for Jammu and Kashmir to be the host of such a meeting of G20 members that represent more than 80% of the world’s GDP, 75% of international trade and 60% of the world’s population.

While speaking to Republic Media Network, Senior Official of the Jammu and Kashmir Administration said, “There has been no schedule issued yet. This committee will coordinate with MEA and decide.” It is pertinent to mention that India will be getting the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. G20 plays a key role in Global Economic Governance.

J&K Administration to hold “G20” meetings

An order issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration reads,” Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department will be chairing 05-member committee formed by Government, and it will include Commissioner/Secretary to the Government (Transport Department), Administrative Secretary (Tourism Department), Administrative Secretary (Hospitality & Protocol Department) and Administrative Secretary (Culture Department) as its members”.

“Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department is also nominated as UT level Nodal Officer to coordinate the arrangements for G20 meetings in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the order issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Principal Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir, read.

