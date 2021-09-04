Jammu & Kashmir To Ramp Up Capacity To Administer One Lakh COVID Vaccinations Per Day

The Jammu and Kashmir administration is ramping up the capacity of one lakh COVID vaccine jabs per day to its residents. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took the resolution while reviewing the COVID situation in J&K.

The Lt. Governor directed the joint team of police and civil administration including Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs), to strictly implement COVID containment protocol and take regulatory actions against culprits.

Lt. Governer Sinha directs officials to maintain buffer stock of vaccines in Jammu and Kashmir

Lt. Governer Sinha also directed the District Collectors and the Department of Health to efficiently make use of the currently available stock of vaccines to reach the desired goal. Sinha also ordered the officials to maintain the buffer stock of vaccines in all the districts.

The Lt. Governor also told the officials to conduct vigorous vaccination and testing across the Union Territory with a dedicated focus on areas recording a hike in positive cases.

"The district administration needs to assure intensive testing in the vulnerable areas. Contacts of positive cases must be traced at the earliest for home quarantine or treatment, besides effective separation of containment zones should be done to control the spread of the virus," Sinha noted.

Sinha calls special vaccine drives for specially-abled people

Lt Governor Sinha moreover instructed the District Collectors and Divisional Commissioners to make sure vaccination of college, university students and specially-abled people through special drives are being taken up in the state.

Sinha while taking into account the developments made to tackle future health emergencies asked the Health Department to strengthen health infrastructure with a focus on paediatric care units, besides mobilization of Human Resources in the hospitals across the UT. Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department Vivek Bhardwaj presented a comprehensive presentation on the COVID containment measures, weekly trends in COVID cases, fresh COVID vaccination, District-wise vaccination allocation plan.

The meeting was attended by Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dilbag Singh, DGP; Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary to the Government, Home Department; Shailendra Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Public Works (R&B) Department; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Mukesh Singh, ADGP; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Dr Raghav Langer, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Deputy Commissioners and SPs.

