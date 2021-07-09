Jammu & Kashmir To Revamp Tourism By Launching Air Safaris, Copter Rides To Woo Tourists

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to launch services like a Dal lake Air Safari, Jammu helicopter service and Air Safari in Kashmir in a bid to advance tourism. Jammu & Kashmir is looking forward to revamping its tourism by adding new facilities for tourists visiting the Union Territory in future. The tourism sector is set to undergo several changes, including the inclusion of air-drop services in the high-end areas of UT.

Tourism Revamp: Govt introduces Jammu & Kashmir Airfare service

The tourism department has sought to add helicopter services for tourists in different regions of both Jammu & Kashmir. The new range of air travel services will include airdrop/ safari and helicopter rides over certain tourist locations, including a ride over Dal Lake and adjoining areas.

The details of the new changes being brought in were revealed during a meeting at the Civil Secretariat, in a meeting chaired by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan. The Commissioner Civil Aviation, Secretary Tourism, Managing Director JKTDC, Director Tourism Kashmir and Director Finance Civil Aviation were also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, Advisor Baseer Khan, said “The move will boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and add an interesting experience to the visit of tourists. He added that the department is looking at helicopter services to build connectivity between important destinations and attract more visitors.”

With this, he directed the officials to identify a few tourist destinations from both Jammu as well as Kashmir to test the helicopter services on a pilot basis. He also asked the Directors of Jammu & Kashmir to come up with the specific destinations, including other details for airfare services. He also sought complete details and proper groundwork regarding the basic infrastructure and manpower required for the resumption of new services from officers.

Guiding officers, Baseer Ahmed Khan said, “The whole exercise is meant to change the façade of travel and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and will open up new tourist destinations at far-flung places." He added, "The directions in this regard have already been given by the Lieutenant Governor for mapping out the tourist destinations for pressing in the Helicopter services.”

(Image: PTI)