Indicating that Assembly polls might take place in Jammu and Kashmir soon, the Election Commission of India sent over 14,500 VVPATs to the Union Territory. As per sources, the EC will train the Deputy Commissioners of all 20 districts of the UT regarding the use of EVMs on July 25 and 27. Moreover, EC officials and even manufacturing companies are expected to visit J&K later this month. Sources also revealed that the poll body has ordered a special revision of electoral rolls before October 31, 2022. In May, the two-year-long delimitation process came to an end.

In accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the strength of the J&K Assembly has increased from 83 to 90, with Jammu getting six new seats while Kashmir, which has traditionally garnered the lion's share of seats, bagged only one extra seat. Thus, Jammu and Kashmir will have 43 and 47 seats respectively. On the other hand, 9 and 7 seats have been reserved for STs and SCs respectively.

Assembly Election in J&K

Notably, the last Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir was held in November-December 2014, which resulted in a hung Assembly. In the 87-member House, PDP had 28 members, BJP had 25, NC had 15, and Congress had 12. On March 1, 2015, PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed took over as the Chief Minister after PDP and BJP forged a post-poll coalition. After his untimely death in January 2016, his daughter and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti took oath as the CM on April 4, 2016.

However, the region again witnessed political instability after she resigned on June 19, 2018, as BJP pulled out of the alliance. When PDP, NC and Congress decided to join hands for government formation on November 21, 2018, the Governor unexpectedly dissolved the state Assembly. With the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2020 and the revocation of statehood, elections were further delayed.