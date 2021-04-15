Jammu And Kashmir Tourist Department Organises 'Shikara Rally' In Dal Lake

Quick links:
To mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Under "Azaadika Amrut Mahotsav” the 'Shikara Rally' event in Dal Lake was held on Wednesday. 50 Shikara boats participated in the event.
The event was organized by the Tourism sector of Kashmir. Dr. G N Itoo, Director Tourism Kashmir flagged the event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Nehru Park.
The event was a huge success as locals and tourists participated with great enthusiasm. Dr. Itoo mentioned that the co-incidence of Dr. Ambedkar’s birthday was a message of Historical importance.
The Director was reported saying that the event was a clear signal that travelers are enjoying their holidays here and Kashmir is open for tourists. He expressed his satisfaction with tourist flow.