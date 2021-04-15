Last Updated:

Jammu And Kashmir Tourist Department Organises 'Shikara Rally' In Dal Lake

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department organized a 'Shikara Rally' in Dal Lake. The event was a huge success with the participation of locals and tourists.

Boats that participated in the rally.
ANI

To mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence. Under "Azaadika Amrut Mahotsav” the 'Shikara Rally' event in Dal Lake was held on Wednesday. 50 Shikara boats participated in the event. 

The spectacular view of the rally of the lake.
ANI

The event was organized by the Tourism sector of Kashmir. Dr. G N Itoo, Director Tourism Kashmir flagged the event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Nehru Park.

Locals and tourists participated enthusiastically.
ANI

The event was a huge success as locals and tourists participated with great enthusiasm. Dr. Itoo mentioned that the co-incidence of Dr. Ambedkar’s birthday was a message of Historical importance.

The event was a great success.
ANI

The Director was reported saying that the event was a clear signal that travelers are enjoying their holidays here and Kashmir is open for tourists. He expressed his satisfaction with tourist flow. 

The beginning of the 'Shikara Rally' in Dal Lake.
@Jammu and Kashmir Tourism/Facebook

The Tourist Department of Kashmir is also keeping in check with COVID-19 measures. All the tourists are tested at the entry point and hotels are also instructed to adhere to the protocols.

