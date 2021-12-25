Jammu And Kashmir: Two Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind Terrorists Neutralised In Pulwama's Tral

Two terrorists were neutralised in an anti-terror operation by security forces at the Tral area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday. The killed terrorists have been identified as Nadeem Bhat and Rasool Adil, who were a part of the terror outfit AGH (Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind). This comes after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the area where the two of them were trapped.

"Terrorists neutralised are identified as Nadeem Bhat & Rasool Adil, an IED expert, affiliated with proscribed terror outfit AuGH. 2 AK rifles recovered. Both were involved in several terror incidents including IED blast and grenade throwing," Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said.

In an official press release, the J&K police shared some of the details of the encounter and stated that during the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given ample opportunities to surrender, however, they denied the surrender opportunities and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated leading to an encounter.

Notably, the development comes on a day when two additional terrorists were eliminated in the Shopian encounter of the Union Territory. As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the encounter began in the Chowgam area of the district at around 3 AM on December 25 and after almost seven hours of gunfight two terrorists were killed. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered. According to the on-ground information collected by Republic TV, the terrorists were given a whole night to surrender but they refused and firing began in the morning.

Anantnag Encounter

On Friday, a terrorist was eliminated by Jammu and Kashmir security forces in the Anantnag encounter on Friday morning. He was later identified as Shehzad who belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit. The deceased terrorist was also involved in a number of killings in the valley and he hailed from Kulgam district of J&K. As per the J&K Police officials, the gunfight broke out on early Friday at the Mumanhal (Arwani) area of South Kashmir. Additionally, an AK-47 and one pistol were also recovered from the slain terrorist along with his body.