Two Army Jawans Martyred, Four Injured In Ambush With Terrorists In J&K's Rajouri

Two jawans were martyred after a gunfight between the security forces and the terrorists today (May 5), in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. According to the sources, 2-3 terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area. The Mobile internet services were suspended in J-K's Rajouri, said officials from the Northern Command.

The specialised unit of the Indian Army got intercepts about the movement of the terrorists based on the satellite phones used by them, and the soldiers from the Indian Army squad immediately reached the spot. While they were climbing the hills, the terrorists who were present on the top occupying the hills engaged in an ambush and fired at them hurled grenades, and used other explosives. As a result six of our Jawans including an officer got injured. They were thereafter airlifted to the command hospital in Udhampur, where two of the soldiers were martyred.

Officer, three soldiers out of danger

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday morning, officials said. According to sources, the exchange of fire was going on at Doke in the Banyari Hills of Rajouri district. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh confirmed that the encounter has begun in the Kandi forest belt.

Earlier on May 4 The Northern Army Command informed they have eliminated four terrorists in successful operations in Machal & Baramulla Sectors in a span of 24 hours.