Jammu & Kashmir: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorist Associates Held In Joint Op In Sopore

Two days after the 77th Independence day, Security forces officials in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district arrested two terrorist associates of banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

An official told Republic TV that the terrorists and their followers mission were foiled again by the alert troopers in the Sopore town, after two overground workers were arrested.

The officer said that on specific information, a joint naka was established in the Tarzoo area of Sopore by Indian Army's 52 Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The officer said that during the naka, two individuals who were later found to be terrorist followers were apprehended and were identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, son of Abdul Rashid Bhat, and Tanveer Ahmad Lone, son of Ghulam Mohammad Lone, both residents of Darnabal Tarzoo of Sopore.

The official further said that with this development, Jammu and Kashmir Police again succeeded in saving and protecting the people in the town from the enemies of nation and enemies of state (Pakistan Followers).

Meanwhile, a police officer told Republic TV that a case FIR number 78/2023 U/S 7/25 A Act, 18, 23, 39 ULA (P) stands registered and further investigation is underway.

Pertinently, the 77th independence function was held smoothly in Jammu and Kashmir. A huge gathering of people from all walks of life was witnessed.