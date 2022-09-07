Jammu And Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed In 'chance Encounter' In Anantnag

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Srinagar, Sep 7 (PTI) Two unidentified militants were killed in a "chance encounter" with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.
The identities and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, they said.
"Two #terrorists neutralised in a chance encounter by Anantnag Police in Thajiwara, #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag," a police spokesman tweeted.
