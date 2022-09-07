Last Updated:

Jammu And Kashmir: Two Terrorists Killed In 'chance Encounter' In Anantnag

"Two #terrorists neutralised in a chance encounter by Anantnag Police in Thajiwara, #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag," a police spokesman tweeted.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
J&K

Image: PTI


Srinagar, Sep 7 (PTI) Two unidentified militants were killed in a "chance encounter" with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The identities and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, they said.

"Two #terrorists neutralised in a chance encounter by Anantnag Police in Thajiwara, #Bijbehara area of #Anantnag," a police spokesman tweeted.

 

READ | J&K: Security forces avert terror plot; neutralise 2 JeM terrorists in Sopore encounter
READ | Terrorists open fire at migrant labourer in J&K's Pulwama, area cordoned off
READ | 5 Pakistani soldiers killed in gunfight with terrorists North Waziristan
READ | 2 Hizbul terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Anantnag; arms & ammunition recovered
READ | Army gears up to counter around 250 terrorists waiting across LoC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT