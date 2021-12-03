Jammu & Kashmir Witnesses Record Tourist Arrivals; Over 1.27 Lakh People Visited UT In Nov

In a big boost to the union territory, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed more than 1 lakh tourists' arrival in the month of November, confirmed officials. The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department Director Dr Ghulam Nabi too informed on Thursday that around 1.27 lakh tourists visited Kashmir last month which is the highest in the last seven years.

1.27 lakh tourists in November 2021

"Around 1.27 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in November and 97,000 tourists in October this year, which is the highest in the last seven years. Vigorous tourism promotions and iconic festivals created the buzz that resulted in a record footfall," Ghulam Nabi told ANI.

Parikshit Manhas, a professor at the School of Hospitality and Management at Jammu University stated, "Huge tourist influx in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir, shows that efforts of the present government are bearing fruits and normalcy is returning. However, more efforts are needed to give impetus to tourism growth."

The J&K Tourism Department is also organising several festivals and events for the tourists in the valley. Taking to Twitter Department informed that Verinag Festival is scheduled to be held on 4th December 2021.

Amazing Verinag Festival to be held on 4th December 2021, 11.00 am.

Come and be a part of a plethroa of events to celebrate the natural beauty, sprinkling waters and lush green gardens of Verinag.@diprjk @OfficeOfLGJandK @nitishwarKumar @dr_piyushsingla @DrGnitoo @DCAnantnag pic.twitter.com/hxM6EavQiN — Jammu & Kashmir Tourism (@JandKTourism) December 2, 2021

J&K to revamp tourism by launching air safaris, copter rides to woo tourists

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to launch several services like a Dal lake Air Safari, Jammu helicopter service, and Air Safari in Kashmir in a bid to advance tourism. Jammu & Kashmir is looking forward to revamping its tourism by adding new facilities for tourists visiting the Union Territory in the future. The tourism sector is set to undergo several changes, including the inclusion of air-drop services in the high-end areas of UT.

(With ANI Inputs)