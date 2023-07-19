Jammu & Kashmir: Young Entrepreneurship Gets Boost With Leadership Summit In Srinagar

In a bid to boost the start-up ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, a two-Day leadership summit was kicked off by the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) in Sempora, Pampore.

It was organised in collaboration with the India Network to cultivate a robust ecosystem for entrepreneurship and innovation within the Union Territory.

The workshop has served as a platform for aspiring and existing entrepreneurs. During these two days, budding entrepreneurs gained valuable insights, knowledge, and skills necessary for building successful businesses in today’s dynamic and competitive landscape.

“It (summit) covered a diverse range of sessions, including interactive discussions, expert presentations, case studies, and practical exercises, all designed to equip participants with the tools and resources needed to excel in their entrepreneurial journeys,” said Director JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat.

Aspiring & existing entrepreneurs given mentorship from industry stalwarts

During the summit, the selected start-ups were recognised for their exceptional potential and disruptive ideas across various sectors.

As per the JKEDI officials, these start-ups have been handpicked based on their innovation, potential for growth, and commitment to making a significant impact in their respective industries.

The program provides the selected start-ups with unparalleled support, guidance, and resources to fuel their entrepreneurial aspirations. By nurturing their ingenuity, offering mentorship from industry stalwarts, facilitating access to funding opportunities, and creating a vibrant ecosystem, the program aims to empower these start-ups to flourish and succeed in their ventures.

Around 30 start-ups from across the Union Territory participated in the pitching process. The chosen ventures have exhibited exceptional promise and are poised to revolutionise their industries, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of Jammu and Kashmir.

The event included sessions from Rahul Narwekar, the Founder and CEO of The India Network, Hemani Bhagat, the Chief Operating Officer of The India Network, Souniya Khurana, Founder and CEO of Wyn Studio, Dinesh Singh and Amit Mishra, Co-founders of Alpha Consultants.

The valedictory ceremony marked the culmination of the event, as certificates were distributed to participants, acknowledging their valuable contributions and achievements throughout the program.

A total of 200 aspiring and existing entrepreneurs participated in the event which included participants from various universities, colleges, NIT, polytechnics, ITIs and other educational institutions.