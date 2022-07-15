Jammu: Another Temple Vandalised In Doda District, Idol Desecrated; FIR Registered

In another shocking incident of temple vandalism from the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a group of miscreants allegedly vandalised a Shiv temple in the Doda district. Notably, this is the fourth such incident of vandalism carried out at a temple in the valley since April.

As per the latest reports, the Shiv temple, which is located in the upper reaches of Marmat, Doda, also known as 'Chota Mani Mahesh', is 10 km away from the last point of the road. Reportedly, some people arrived in the dark of the night and vandalised the temple, causing damage to the Shiva idol inside the premises.

Pictures of the temple and the desecrated idol have also gone viral on social media while an FIR has been registered by the Jammu and Kashmir police. Reacting to the same, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti party leader Manoj Padha has shared the pictures from the temple and further requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K L-G Manoj Sinha to look into the matter.

After Kailash Kund, another Hindu Temple Vandalised by some miscreants in Marmat of Doda District J&K



I request @narendramodi ji , @AmitShahOffice ji kindly look into the matter because @manojsinha_ ji & admn.of J&K @OfficeOfLGJandK are busy in appeasement of a particular group. pic.twitter.com/i4MAeLzzSo — Manoj Padha (@ManojPadha) July 14, 2022

Notably, this incident came only a few days after another temple was vandalised by a group of miscreants in the Kathua district of Jammu. As per the police, the incident took place on the intervening night of July 9 and 10 when a group of people damaged the idols of Lord Hanuman and further vandalised the temple and fled away. The incident also sparked a protest among the local people who also took to the streets to stage a protest.

Incidents of temple vandalism in Jammu

Prior to this, a similar incident took place in the month of June when a temple was found in a vandalised state in the upper reaches of the Doda district yet again leaving the people angry. Several people from the Hindu community also staged a sit-in protest against the act. Notably, some people vandalised the idols of Shri Vasuki Nagraj Maharaj at Kailash Kund of Vasuki Nag Temple in Bhaderwah town.

Apart from that, another vandalism incident took place in the month of April. Some unidentified elements destroyed idols of Hindu gods and goddesses inside a temple in Jammu's Sidhra district. A case was registered following that while the officials had also urged the people to maintain communal harmony and remain peaceful.

