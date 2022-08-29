Jammu Bandh Called By Lawyers Receives Lukewarm Response; Agitation To Be Intensified

The bandh called by the lawyers of the Bar Association of Jammu (BAJ) in Jammu didn’t receive widespread public support as most of the markets and public transport was working on August 29. The Bar Association is demanding the construction of a dedicated muti-storey building for housing all the judicial work, registration work, Commissions, CAT, DRT, AFT and other Tribunals within the court premises. The lawyers have threatened to intensify the stir in the coming days.

The bandh received a jolt when the Transport Union didn’t join the protest, while the the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, the Traders Federation, and the Retailers Association have extended their full support to the demands of the lawyer’s body and the bandh.

Lawyers to intensify agitation

The protesting lawyers during the bandh today threatened to further organise more protests until their demands are not met. Since morning, they were also seen enforcing the bandh on the vehicles plying on the roads.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) expressed their support for the bandh called by the Bar Association of Jammu and termed it as genuine and beneficial for the public. Lashing out at the government Adv. Sareen of Aam Aadmi Party's legal wing said the ruling dispensation is taking the various sections of the society for granted and asked are lawyers demanding something out of this world.

AAP Volunteers have joined the Jammu Bandh Call given by BAR association in support of their demands. pic.twitter.com/OBhmXwJtc8 — Aam Aadmi Party J&K (@AamAadmiPartyJK) August 29, 2022

The delegation of the BAJ led by the president MK Bhardwaj met Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal on the evening of August 28 and apprised him about the demands and grievances of the lawyers community in Jammu. In a meeting that lasted for over two hours, the Chief Justice assured the lawyer’s list of demands and objections will be brought to the notice of the government, although nothing concrete came out of the meet, enough for the bandh to be called off.

IMAGE: Republicworld