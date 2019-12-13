Jammu Bar Association Calls Off 43-day Long Strike After HC Contempt Notice

Jammu Bar Association on Friday called off it's 43 day long strike, days after Jammu and Kashmir High Court issued a notice to explain why they should not be held liable for criminal contempt.The J&K High Court Bar Association in its 5 hour long General House meeting decided to call off the indefinite strike which started after the order of Jammu and Kashmir government to transfer registration powers to the Revenue Department.

Lawyers Demands

The lawyers were demanding the restoration of land registration powers to Judicial magistrate and shifting of the Sub Registrars to the building of JDA situated at Janipur more or less satisfy the inconvenience which was being faced by the Advocates as well as the general public in getting their documents registered.

“The members of JKHCBAJ were also of the view that the suo motto notice issued by the Hon’ble Division Bench of J&K High Court to the concerned Advocates needs to be contested by Bar and all the members of the Bar Association stand behind these members,” Bar Association said in its Statement

Bar Association has decided today to resume work from Wednesday in all courts in Jammu. “The J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu has further decided to call off the ongoing agitation on the assurance given by the administration of J&K Union Territory in the meeting held on 10-12-2019 and will resume their works in all the Courts including Hon’ble High Court from 18th December 2019,” the statement said.

Indefinite Strike

Jammu Bar Association on November 01, a day after Jammu and Kashmir State’s transition to Union Territory, announced an indefinite strike against the Government decision. The Bar Association from the very first day maintained that they welcome the abrogation of Article 370 but will continue to strive for their rights. The Bar Association strike remained restricted to the Court premises only as one of the groups alleged that Bar President Abhinav Sharma, BJP Spokesperson, is playing politics and is trying to benefit BJP from this as well.

