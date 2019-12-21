Jammu: BSF Jawans Continue To Keep Vigil, Despite Chilly Weather 

With harsh winter winds leading to a drop in temperature levels, the Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers continue to dedicatedly perform their duty of vigilantly guarding the international borders at the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Every year as the Winter season sets in, the region is surrounded by a thick blanket of fog. The fog and the cold make it challenging for the brave BSF security personnel to monitor and keep round the clock vigil in the area to prevent infiltration.

"We do face problems in winters as the area gets covered by a thick blanket of fog. Because of us, people can sleep peacefully. We have to guard this border throughout the year and cannot take a break because of the season. The temperature sometimes reaches below zero degrees," a BSF jawan sated while talking to a news agency.

"We have to take care of the border and it is our national duty," said another BSF soldier. Pakistan has often taken advantage of extreme weather conditions to push infiltrators to India, considering which the guard at the international borders remains tight throughout the year.

IMD: 'Sky likely to remain cloudy'

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), on December 21 and December 22, the sky will partly be cloudy with the minimum and maximum temperatures remaining between 8 degrees Celsius and 15 degrees Celsius.

Due to favourable meteorological conditions, dense fog likely during morning hrs in isolated pockets over plains of northwest India and parts of central, east,northeast India during next 2-3 days & likely increase in intensity & spatial

distribution thereafter over these regions. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) December 20, 2019

IMD Winter Forecast

Complementing the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction, winters have finally swung into action in the northernmost parts of the country this year. As per the forecast issued by the IMD, winters in the country are likely to be more dominant in the northern regions barring the southern states. It has been snowing in the states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

This comes as the IMD has released the ‘Seasonal Temperature Outlook’ data for December to February. IMD in a press release highlighted that “the upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northernmost parts of India, thus indicating a warmer winter season over the country.”

