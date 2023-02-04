Jammu Bulldozer Action: Locals Resort To Stone-pelting Amid Razing Of Illegal Structures

A massive demolition drive was launched against illegal encroachments in the Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, February 4. Senior government officials along with senior J&K police officials initiated the anti-encroachment drive in the Bathindi area of Jammu, where JCB machines were brought to demolish the illegal structures raised on the state's land through misuse of power.



The drive saw a massive protest by some locals, who resorted to pelting stones at the JCB machines and the who came to carry on the demolition drive. Heavy stone pelting halted the demolition drive for some time and everyone was asked to leave the spot.

People got injured and vehicles got damaged

As per reports, heavy stone pelting at the spot left some of the police officials and others injured during the incident.



The most surprising thing was that the stone pelters came close to the police and the team carrying out the drive, and attacked them with stones. Several vehicles were broken and some of the officials got injured during the incident. The stone pelters even manhandled media persons at the spot. The ruckus went on for some quite some time which led people to quickly move to safer places.



However, additional police teams with tear gas shells arrived at the spot and got the situation under control, after which the demolition of the illegal construction resumed.



According to the local authorities, the illegal structures were raised by the people having strong hold in the political arena. They used their power and money to build the structures illegally on government's land. It is also being claimed that several notices were sent over such illegal construction by the J&K government authorities to the encroachers, following which the drive was initiated and structures were razed.