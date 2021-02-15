Jammu Bus Stand IED As Powerful One Used In Pulwama Terror Attack: Forensic Experts

The Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which was recovered by the Jammu police in an intelligence-based operation from the bus stand area of Jammu, was as powerful as the one which was used by Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed in February 14 Pulwama attack two years ago.

The details were shared by a team of forensic experts who investigated the nature of this IED recovered by the Jammu police. Forensic experts told Jammu Kashmir police that this IED was as powerful as the one which was used to carry out a terror strike on CRPF convoy in Lethpora of Pulwama.

'Our forces on the ground were vigilant'

A senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the condition of anonymity told Republic Media Network that a major tragedy has been averted as the extent of damage could have been way more than it was in Pulwama attack as the area, which was on the target of these terrorists, is a busy place with the footfall in thousands per day.

On Sunday, on the second anniversary of Pulwama Fidayeen attack, Jammu police arrested a terrorist -- Suhail of terror outfit Al Badar who was in a bid to carry out another major terror strike in Jammu. Upon his investigation, an Improvised Explosive Device was also recovered from the bus stand area which was scheduled to be triggered by Suhail before leaving for the Kashmir Valley to join Al Badar.

"The IED was made in such a manner that it will explode 15 minutes after activation, but was averted as our forces on the ground were vigilant enough to foil this plot of terrorists," the official added. In this case, three more terrorists have been arrested by the Jammu police from Kashmir as well as from Chandigarh. They all were part of this plan of Pakistan’s proxies in Kashmir Valley.

