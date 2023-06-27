Jammu Cops Install Anti-Drone Systems At Multiple Locations For Upcoming Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir police officials have installed Anti-Drone Systems at several locations ahead of Amarnath Yatra which is slated to commence on July 1. Anti-Drone Systems have been installed in the wake of inputs that terrorists may try to disrupt the upcoming Amarnath Yatra using drones. Sources in Jammu and Kashmir Police, while confirming the installation of Anti-Drone Systems for the Amarnath Yatra told Republic TV that the step has been taken after multiple intelligence agencies flagged the possible threat.

“Apart from internal assessment of the agencies involved, there are intelligence inputs that suggest a similar plot by terror groups to use drones to attack Amarnath Yatra. There have been multiple incidents where drones have entered Indian territory, hence, as a precautionary measure, we are deploying Anti- Drone systems at several locations prone to such attacks,” J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said.

As the security for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra has been beefed up, DGP Dilbag Singh has directed that the drone units need to be on standby and Police Control Room has to maintain their real-time monitoring. Drone units are specialised units trained to tackle threats from the use of drones.

(Image: During the security review meeting, DG J&K Police Dilbag Singh directed that the sectoral officers and PCRs must have the information regarding the availability and location of special teams like Drone Units, BD squad, Dog squad, QRTs etc. Credit: Republic)

It is pertinent to mention that Indian Air Force’s Station in Jammu was attacked using a drone by Pakistan-based terror groups on June 27 2021 in which the IEDs dropped via drone landed a few metres from the hanger. The investigation of the case that was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed that the drone was launched from Pakistan somewhere close to Makwal in Jammu and travelled 18 kilometres to hit Indian Air Force Station and then went back to Pakistan territory.

Pakistan has been actively using drones to smuggle weapons in Jammu and Kashmir, and narcotics in Punjab. The first drone from Pakistan that was shot down was in the Hiranagar sector of Kathua by BSF in June 2020 which led to the recovery of 7 grenades, 01 M4 US-made carbine rifle, 02 magazines and 60 5.56 rounds of cartridge.