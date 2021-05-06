Jammu: COVID-19 Patients Being Treated On Hospital Floors Due To Shortage Of Beds

Heartwrenching visuals of COVID-19 patients getting treated on the ground in Jammu's CD hospital has come to light. Due to the shortage of beds, these patients are being administered treatment on the staircases as well as on the ground of the hospital. The administration has assured that patients are being provided complete assistance, however, they are not being able to admit patients as there are no beds available.

The medical and healthcare sector of Jammu is overburdened by the caseload of virus. On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir government extended the 'corona curfew' till May 10 in five districts including Srinagar and Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, J&K reported a record single-day spike of 4,716 fresh COVID-19 cases and 52 more deaths. As per the Health Ministry, there are 3,198 fresh cases in the Kashmir division and 1,518 in Jammu. 28 people died of the virus in Jammu while in Kashmir 24 fatalities were reported taking the toll to 1,476. The overall tally in Jammu and Kashmir is 2,510. There are a total of 39,628 active cases in J&K.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir government has started the e-Pass facility during the COVID-19 lockdown. Reportedly, this e-Pass can be used only for medical and other emergencies. On Sunday, the Jammu and Kashmir administration declared Srinagar district as a Red Zone after the summer capital recorded 1,126 fresh COVID-19 cases. While the other 19 districts have been declared as orange zones. Till Sunday, reports suggested that no district in J&K falls under the Green Zone.