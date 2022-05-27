Jammu: Crackdown On Illegal Loudspeakers; Civic Body To Form Committee To Initiate Action

The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) is forming a committee to implement a ban on illegal loudspeakers. Teams are being formed to prepare a list of illegal loudspeakers so as to initiate action. This comes after Uttar Pradesh has already taken action over the same in the state. On May 14, a resolution was moved in the Jammu Municipal Corporation seeking the removal of illegal loudspeakers with immediate effect.

Speaking to the media, JMC Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta said, "First we will form a municipal committee, then we will make a detailed list of illegal loudspeakers in different areas. Legal Loudspeakers are the ones which are approved by the district magistrate, who allows the usage of two loudspeakers for situations like a rally or a function. Our demand is to just remove the ones which are not legal."

It is important to note that in July 2005, the Supreme Court had banned the use of loudspeakers and music systems in public places between 10 pm and 6 am (except in cases of public emergencies), citing the serious effects of noise pollution on the health of those who live in such areas.

Loudspeakers removed in UP

As of May 1, nearly 54,000 unauthorised loudspeakers were removed from religious places and the volume of over 60,000 was set to permissible limits across the state. A statewide drive has been undertaken to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places and set the volume of others within permissible limits. Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar had said that a total of 53,942 loudspeakers were removed and a volume of 60,295 loudspeakers was set within permissible limits as of May 1.

Loudspeaker row in Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray to continue agitation

The loudspeakers row started when MNS chief Raj Thackeray on April 12, while addressing a public rally in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, demanded the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and threatened that speakers outside mosques would play Hanuman Chalisa at a higher volume in case a call on the issue was not taken by the state.

On the day of the conclusion of his ultimatum to the Maharashtra government seeking the removal of loudspeakers, the MNS chief addressed a press conference at his Mumbai residence on May 4 and mentioned that all illegal loudspeakers should be removed from mosques, adding that until they are removed, they will continue with their agitation.

Image: Republic World