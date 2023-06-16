Jammu Divisional Commissioner Reviews Arrangements For Upcoming Amarnath Yatra In Kathua

Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Thursday reviewed the arrangements in Kathua for the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra and asked police to install more CCTV cameras at the entry points of the district to ensure foolproof security for the pilgrims.

Kumar, who visited the twin border districts of Kathua and Samba to oversee the arrangements, set June 20 as the deadline for the completion of all works.

He also sought the deployment of additional security personnel to boost security in the Kathua district for the annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine in south Kashmir.

The 62-day pilgrimage is scheduled to start on July 1 and continue till August 31. The journey can be undertaken through two routes -- the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steep Baltal route in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

The divisional commissioner also inquired about the putting up hoardings at Lakhanpur by the Tourism Department to showcase and promote the prominent tourist locations in the Jammu region, a spokesperson said.

Kumar asked the police to devise a foolproof security plan for the pilgrimage. He directed the SSP of Kathua to deploy sufficient personnel and install additional CCTV cameras to ensure the security of the pilgrims, the spokesperson said.

He visited Lakhanpur and inspected the existing infrastructure and the status of civic amenities, reception centre facilities, provision of public address system and medical facilities for the pilgrims.