Jammu: Drone Activity Spotted Consecutively Days After Attack On Airbase

Amid increased reports of drone activity in J&K, three more suspected drone activities were reported in Jammu on Tuesday night and early morning on Wednesday. This comes after a similar incident was reported on Monday and after the recent Jammu drone attack on the airbase. According to reports, the drone activity was spotted near vital security installations in Jammu even as the areas are under alert.

Three suspected drone activities in Jammu

As per reports, the first drone was spotted by the Indian Army at 9.23 PM on Monday in the Kharian area of Miran Sahib followed by another one at 4.40 AM near the vital Indian Army installations in the Kaluchak area of Jammu. The third sighting was spotted near an important IAF installation at 4.52 AM. The drone activities have increased as it is being reported for the second consecutive day.

Drone activity in Jammu after the attack on IAF base

Days after the drone attacks on the Jammu airbase on the intervening night of June 26-​27, armed forces had spotted more drones near the vital army installations on Monday night. According to reports, drones were spotted between 1 AM to 4 AM near the Kunjwani-Ratnuchak area of Jammu. However, sources further stated that the drone activity was also thwarted by the Indian Army who spotted the drones within time.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have stated that the first drone was spotted at the Kaluchak area which has vital army installations. The second activity was spotted at Ratnuchak, followed by Kunjwani. Security has been heightened at Kunjwani, even though strict checking is not going on. However, the J&K Police have increased the personnel on the ground amid the repeated instances of drone activity.

In addition, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have also started collecting digital evidence in order to establish the source of these drones that pose a significant threat to the military installations. Increased drone spotting in Jammu and Kashmir indicates that terrorists have resorted to a new modus operandi. In order to counter the threat, security forces are also trying to adopt new measures to address the issue. As per reports, personnel like the NSG commandos were deployed with anti-drone guns at vital army installations amid a continuous threat from across the border.

J&K drone attack

In the early hours of Sunday, twin explosions rocked the technical area of the IAF airbase in Jammu causing minor damage to the facility and leaving two Indian Air Force officers injured. The blasts which took place within a gap of five minutes occured after explosive-laden drones crashed in the airbase. The first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am. It is believed that the target was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area. The blasts come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-level meeting with J&K's political parties and the Gupkar alliance, the first since the abrogation of Article 370.