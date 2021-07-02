Jammu Drone Attack: MoS Kishan Reddy To Review Security Situation

As multiple agencies continue to probe the recent Jammu drone attack, MoS G Kishan Reddy is set to review the prevailing security situation. The BSF has also repeatedly spotted several drones along the Line of Control (LoC) even days after the attack. The MoS will chair a series of meetings with the top brass of the Border Security Force (BSF) including Inspector General NS Jamwal in Jammu. Jamwal will brief Reddy on the security situation near the border areas.

RDX used for Jammu drone attack: Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh have also confirmed that RDX was used by the terrorists who carried out the drone attack. In addition, the teams investigating the blast site also recovered traces of RDX. Moreover, it is also believed that the terror attack was carried out by Pakistan-based terrorist groups JeM and LeT. According to sources, four days before the blast, the movement of two to three terror groups had been recorded near the Line of Control (LOC) in Kachcharwan forests in Mandi area of PoJK and Shakkargarh area of International Border. Speaking to media persons, Dilbag Singh stated that:

"The initial evidence found so far indicates that drones were used in the attacks. There are also indications that LeT is behind this terror attack as it is known for similar cases like weapon dropping using drones," said Singh

Pakistani Drone spotted near border: BSF opens fire

The BSF on Friday opened fire on a suspected Pakistani surveillance drone after it tried to venture into the Indian territory on the International Border here, officials said. The drone was spotted by the alert BSF personnel in the Arnia sector on the outskirts of Jammu around 4:25 am, they said. The officials said the suspected drone returned to the Pakistani side when the border guards fired half a dozen rounds to bring it down.

Jammu drone attack

On the intervening night of June 26-27, twin explosions rocked the technical area of the IAF airbase in Jammu causing minor damage to the facility and leaving two Indian Air Force officers injured. The blasts which took place within a gap of five minutes occurred after explosive-laden drones crashed in the airbase. The first blast sound is captured in the CCTV at 1.37 am while the second at 1.43 am. It is believed that the target was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area.